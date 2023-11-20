Argentinian President Javier Milei’s Stance: Anti-Abortion, Anti-Socialism and More

Argentine politician Javier Milei emerged as the president-elect following the 2023 general election. Media outlets have labeled him as far-right, ultraconservative, right-wing populist, or right-libertarian, reflecting the diverse range of perspectives on his political stance.

Milei stands firmly against socialism and communism, viewing them as systems that lead to suffering and hunger. His critique is rooted in libertarian principles, particularly the non-aggression principle. This extends to his position on social issues, such as abortion and euthanasia, where he sees these actions as infringing on property rights, drawing parallels with theft.

In the realm of abortion, Milei takes an uncompromising stance, deeming it morally indefensible even in cases of rape. He supports abortion only when the life of the mother is at risk. He has committed to holding a referendum on Argentina’s 2020 abortion legalization law, signaling a potential shift in the country’s social policies under his leadership.

Beyond social issues, Milei proposes significant changes to the healthcare system, advocating for the privatization of public health care providers. His support for legalizing organ trade stems from the belief that market mechanisms could alleviate waiting lists for organ transplants. He emphasizes personal autonomy in this matter, drawing a parallel with women’s control over their bodies.

Economically, Milei advocates for the privatization of state-owned enterprises, including YPF and roads. As part of his deregulation program, he pledges to eliminate soy taxes and discard the electric-vehicle battery bid. Milei also outlines plans to reevaluate the National Scientific and Technical Research Council, with options ranging from closure to privatization or redefinition.

His vision for the government is minimalistic, with a focus solely on justice and security. This philosophy is underpinned by principles of life, liberty, and property, echoing tenets of non-aggression, self-ownership, and free-market fundamentals.

Javier Milei’s ascent as the president represents a potential shift in Argentina’s political and social landscape, with his libertarian ideals shaping his policy proposals across various domains. As he prepares to assume office, the nation anticipates the impact of these proposed changes on its future trajectory.