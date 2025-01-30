American Airlines flight collides mid-air with helicopter in US: Bodies recovered as chilling video of accident emerges

In a tragic incident, an American Airlines flight collided mid-air with a helicopter while trying to land at Reagan Washington National Airport on Wednesday night, according to the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

According to the local authorities, the plane hit a military Blackhawk helicopter while landing at the airport runway. After the collision, the plane crashed into the Potomac River.

The passenger jet, a PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700, operating as Flight 5342 for American Airlines, had taken off from Wichita, Kansas.

The plane was reportedly carrying 64 passengers, including four crew members, while three US Army personnel were onboard the helicopter.

Police divers have recovered several bodies while a search operation was on to look for the survivors. However, authorities were yet to give an official figure of casualties as they continued to search the water.

Shortly after the incident, US President Donald Trump issued a public statement, saying he had been briefed on the “terrible accident” and he was monitoring the situation.

“I have been fully briefed on the terrible accident which just took place at Reagan National Airport. May God Bless Their souls. Thank You for the incredible work being done by our first responders. I am monitoring the situation and will provide more details as they arise,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, a chilling video of the horrific crash has surfaced on social media. The blurry footage captures the moment the plane collides with the military helicopter. As soon as the two crash into each other, a fireball erupts. Another plane is also seen passing in front of them, but it was probably at a considerable distance.

After the incident, all takeoffs and landings have been halted at the airport. “All takeoffs and landings have been halted at DCA. Emergency personnel are responding to an aircraft incident on the airfield. The terminal remains open. Will update,” the Reagon airport said in a statement.