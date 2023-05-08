Allen mall shooting suspect identified as 33-year-old man: Report

The suspect in a mall shooting in Allen, Texas that left eight people dead and injured seven others on Saturday (local time) has been identified as 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia, CNN reported citing a senior law enforcement source familiar with the investigation.

Eight people were killed and seven others were injured after the shooting in Allen on Saturday. The gunman was killed by an Allen Police Department officer who was present in the mall on an unrelated call, according to police. Investigators believe that the gunman was acting alone. After being shot, the gunman appeared to be lying on the ground with an AR-15-style firearm nearby, as per the news report. The senior law enforcement source said that Garcia had at least one other weapon on him in addition to the AR-15-style weapon found near him when he was fatally shot in front of the mall. Police have also recovered multiple weapons in his car.

Mauricio Garcia had been living in some form of transient lodging, CNN reported citing the law enforcement source. The suspect had been living in an extended stay hotel in Dallas, CNN cited The Dallas Morning News report.

Garcia had been living in some form of transient lodging, according to the law enforcement source.

Authorities are investigating whether the gunman was motivated by right-wing extremism, CNN cited a senior law enforcement source familiar with the investigation.

Probing authorities have not determined a specific motive behind the mass shooting in Allen. However, the source said the deceased suspect was found with an insignia on his clothing that read “RWDS,” CNN reported.

Authorities believe RWDS may stand for “Right Wing Death Squad”.

Meanwhile, Allen Police Department in a press release said, “As of Sunday morning, May 7, Medical City McKinney was treating four patients, one in fair condition and three in critical condition. One patient was transferred to Medical City Plano, a Level I Trauma Center, and is currently listed in fair condition. One patient was transferred to Medical City Children’s Hospital and is in fair condition. A ninth patient was treated at a different area hospital.”

In the press release, Allen Police Department said that they are coordinating with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Allen Premium Outlets on a plan to reunite people with any vehicles left at the scene. It said that updates regarding the effort will be shared later. Allen Police Department said that the Texas Department of Public Safety is now handling this investigation.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden again urged Congress to pass legislation banning assault weapons and enacting universal background checks after the Texas shootout, according to a statement released by the White House.

“Once again I ask Congress to send me a bill banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. Enacting universal background checks. Requiring safe storage. Ending immunity for gun manufacturers. I will sign it immediately. We need nothing less to keep our streets safe,” Biden said in the statement.

He said that federal, state, and local law enforcement are working closely together to investigate the shooting incident in Texas. Biden said that he has directed federal agencies to provide all needed support.

Giving details regarding the shooting incident, Biden said, “Yesterday, an assailant in tactical gear armed with an AR-15 style assault weapon gunned down innocent people in a shopping mall, and not for the first time. Such an attack is too shocking to be so familiar.” He stated that American communities have suffered roughly 200 mass shootings already this year.

Biden further said, “More than 14,000 of our fellow citizens have lost their lives, credible estimates show. The leading cause of death for American kids is gun violence.”

In the statement, he noted, “Since I signed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act into law and took two dozen executive actions to stem the tide of gun violence, we have made some progress. States are banning assault weapons, expanding red flag laws and more — but it’s not enough. We need more action, faster to save lives.”