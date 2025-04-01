Ahead of “Liberation Day”, Trump says India dropping tariffs on American goods “very substantially”

A day ahead of his much-touted “Liberation Day” event, when he will announce a new tariff plan, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that India is going to be dropping its tariffs on American goods “very substantially.”

“I think I heard that India just a little while ago is going to be dropping its tariffs very substantially, and I said, Why didn’t somebody do this a long time ago?” Trump said.

When asked if his new tariff plan may end up pushing ally countries toward China, the US rejected the assertion, saying it would actually help them do better.

“No, I’m not worried about it. I think they have a chance of doing better, actually with the tariffs. It can actually help them in a certain way, and I think a lot of them will drop their tariffs because they’ve been unfairly tariffing the United States for years,” he added.

The US president is all set to announce a new tariff plan on Wednesday, April 2. He has dubbed it “Liberation Day” in America.

Without divulging specific details of the new tariff plan, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Monday confirmed that the entire cabinet will remain present during the event.

“Wednesday, it will be Liberation Day in America, as President Trump has so proudly dubbed it,” Leavitt said, adding, “The President will be announcing a tariff plan that will roll back the unfair trade practices that have been ripping off our country for decades. He’s doing this in the best interest of the American worker.”