After self-exile of 4 years, Nawaz Sharif returns to Pak, addresses rally in Lahore

After a four-year self-imposed exile, PML-N leader and former prime minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif returned to Pakistan on Saturday and went to his hometown of Lahore to speak at a party rally.

Months before the next general elections, which are anticipated to take place in early 2024, he made his comeback.

While travelling back to Pakistan from London, Sharif made an address to the press in Dubai. He said that his party is “competent enough” to lead the nation out of crisis and that he was returning to Pakistan following “vindication.”

Nawaz Sharif then departed for Lahore, arriving at 5 pm. Shehbaz Sharif, his younger brother and the previous prime minister, along with other party leaders met him at the airport.

From there, he took a helicopter to Minar-e-Pakistan, the location of the PML-N’s welcome-meeting huge rally. He was accompanied by Shehbaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar, a former federal minister.

After landing on a designated helipad at the Diwan-e-Khaas next to the Lahore Fort, Nawaz Sharif was driven in a convoy of cars to Minar-e-Pakistan.