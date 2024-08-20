African scientists warn of surge in mosquito-borne diseases amid climate change

The African continent is facing a rise in mosquito-borne infections, including malaria and dengue fever, which is placing immense pressure on public health systems, scientists warned Monday during a virtual forum held ahead of World Mosquito Day.

Michael Charles, chief executive officer of the RBM Partnership to End Malaria, an international health lobby, highlighted the increasing threat posed by mosquitoes in Africa, which are exacerbating the burden of diseases such as malaria, dengue fever, and yellow fever.

“And climate change is fueling the spread of mosquitoes responsible for malaria and dengue fever transmission in Africa, impacting negatively on economic growth,” Charles said, Xinhua news agency reported.

Globally, there are 3,500 species of mosquitoes, with 837 of them found in Africa. Charles noted that efforts to eradicate these mosquitoes are becoming more challenging due to rising temperatures, gene mutations, and insecticide resistance.

He added that environmental pollution, weak surveillance systems, and limited awareness of the benefits of using insecticide-treated nets have worsened the spread of female mosquitoes, which are responsible for the increase in malaria and dengue fever cases.

Charles emphasised that a 20 per cent reduction in malaria in the most affected African countries could contribute an additional 60 billion U.S. dollars to their gross domestic product annually, while also improving health outcomes for pregnant women and young children.

Philip Chigiya, secretary of the African Leaders Malaria Alliance Youth Advisory Council, stated that stopping the spread of disease-causing mosquitoes would require enhanced environmental hygiene, universal access to treated nets, and research into the mutation patterns of the insects.

Chigiya stressed that investing in a climate-resilient future would help the continent mitigate the burden of infectious diseases such as malaria, dengue fever, cholera, and the Zika virus.

Observed annually on Aug. 20, World Mosquito Day aims to raise awareness about the insect’s anatomy and its ability to transmit fatal ailments to humans.

Krystal Mwesiga Birungi, field entomology coordinator for Target Malaria Uganda, a consortium based at the Uganda Virus Research Institute, warned that mosquitoes have gradually evolved, and a newly discovered invasive species in Africa is hindering efforts to control these insects.