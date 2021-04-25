At least 24 people were killed in a fire that broke out in a hospital treating COVID-19 patients in the capital of Iraq, official sources said.

In an unfortunate incident, several oxygen cylinders exploded, setting a huge fire at Ibn al-Khatib Hospital, which is dedicated to treating coronavirus patients on the eastern side of the capital, a statement released by the country’s civil defence, the Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.

Some 90 patients and health workers who were surrounded by flames in the building were rescued, the statement read.

“Many patients were affected by the cut of oxygen cylinders during their evacuation from the hospital, and others suffocated by the smoke,” the statement added.

The incident came hours after the country’s ministry reported 6,967 new Covid-19 cases, taking the national tally to 1,025,288.

A statement by the media office of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said that al-Kadhimi has ordered an immediate investigation into the incident and that the families of the victims should be compensated and treatment be provided for the wounded.

It also reported 43 new Covid-19-related deaths, bringing the national total to 15,217.

(With IANS inputs)