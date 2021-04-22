In various operations conucted by the Afghan government at least 78 Taliban militants were killed in the past 24 hours, according to the country’s Ministry of Defence.

The ANDSF also discovered and seized weapons and defused 36 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and landmines during the cited period, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.

The statement didn’t say if there were any casualties on the side of the Afghan security forces.

“Forty-four Taliban militants were also wounded and eight others were arrested as a result of Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) operations in Ghazni, Zabul, Herat, Paktika, Balkh, Nimroz, Helmand and Kandahar provinces,” the Ministry said in a statement.

Last week, an unknown gunman open fired at a mosque in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province killing at least eight members of a family.

The incident happened in police district nine of the provincial capital.

Nangarhar, a stronghold of the Taliban and Islamic State terror group, is rich in plains and is one of the most important areas for agriculture in Afghanistan.