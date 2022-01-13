Afghan women demand govt jobs, representation

Dozens of Afghan women from all walks of live held a protest in Kabul demanding the Taliban to provide government jobs and equal representation in society, the media reported.

Some women who participated in Wednesday’s protest were former employees of the Independent Administrative Reform and Civil Service Commission, who lost their jobs following the Taliban takeover last August, TOLO News reported.

One such participant, Ferozan Amiri, said: “We the women working in the Independent Administrative Reform and Civil Service Commission, and the 28 percent active force of the government department, have suffered major damage with the fall of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Taliban’s ruling on government departments on August 15, 2021.”

The protesters also released a resolution which comprised five points — allowing females to work; women’s meaningful inclusion in the government’s decision-making body about women’s affairs; formation of policies to support women’s rights; preservation of posts which were occupied by women; and the creation of a safe environment for women.

“Women are concerned over the fate of jobs in the (Independent Administrative Reform and Civil Service Commission). You know, this institution is neutral. Around 28 per cent of the civil service is filled by women,” TOLO News quoted another protester, Khujusta Ilham, as saying.

Meanwhile, Taliban officials have said that there has been no decision to exclude women from the government structure.

“The issue of women’s working activity in (government) departments is under discussion. After an assessment, if the women’s presence is needed in any department, they will be working in the same posts and the same departments,” said Bilal Karimi, a deputy spokesman for Taliban.

To consider the recognition of the current Afghan government, the international community requires the observation of human rights, women rights, and the formation of an inclusive government.