In an unfortunate incident, four people were killed and eleven wounded on Sunday after a university bus hit a roadside bomb in Afghanistan’s Parwan province, according to a spokesman of the Interior Ministry.

The people on the bus were lecturers and students of Alberuni University. The explosion occurred in Police District 7 of provincial capital Charikar city at 4.15 p.m. on Saturday.

No group has claimed responsibility for the terror attack.

Chairman of the High Council for the National Reconciliation of Afghanistan Abdullah Abdullah has strongly condemned the incident.

The provincial police and the rescue team have transported the bodies and the wounded to hospitals in the city, the spokesman told Xinhua news agency.

An investigation is underway, and more details will be made available to the public as more evidence is collected.