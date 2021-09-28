Afghan representative calls off speech in UNGA

Ghulam Muhammad Ishaqzai, Afghanistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, called of his address to the General Assembly in order to preserve national interests and the country’s seat, the media reported on Tuesday.

Ishaqzai was scheduled address the 76th session of General Assembly on Monday but he later called it off, Khaama News reported.

Afghanistan’s Mission in UN in a Twitter post said that they will continue working with UN Security Council to preserve the country’s seat in the world body.

Earlier, Taliban’s political office member Sohail Shaheen said that they have the right to participate in the UN and criticised the decision of excluding them in this year’s General Assembly.

Shaheen added that the Taliban are being supported by the people of Afghanistan and they have the capability to defend them, thus the UN must recognize the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

Prior to that, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan suggested him to be Permanent Representative of Afghanistan and had asked the UN to give him an opportunity to address the General Assembly but was ruled out.