At least 25 militants were killed in Afghanistan southern Kandahar province over the past 24 hours as ‘cleanup operations’ continue, according to an army statement released on Wednesday.

The army operation is taking place in the restive Shah Wali Kot district of the province, reported Xinhua news agency.

The statement further said that backed by fighting planes, the mop up covering parts of the troubled district since Tuesday morning has also left several militants wounded.

Taliban militants, who are active in parts of the relatively restive Kandahar province, have yet to make comment.

In November, 14 Taliban militants including a militants’ divisional commander, were killed in an airstrike carried out by Afghan Air Force in Afghanistan’s northern Kunduz province.

Earlier, Afghan forces killed 16 Taliban militants and injured 19 others while evicting them from several villages in Dand-e-Ghori area in Baghlan province.

The ongoing operations against the Taliban in Dand-e-Ghori would last until the area was cleansed of the insurgents.