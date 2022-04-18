Pakistan reports 78 new Covid cases

Pakistan’s Health Ministry announced on Monday that it had identified 78 new Covid cases and one more death from the pandemic in the last 24 hours.

According to ministry data, the overall number of Covid cases in the country has climbed to 1,527,326, with 1,493,662 recoveries.

According to the Xinhua news agency, 209 individuals in Pakistan are currently in serious condition as a result of the epidemic.

In terms of the number of cases, Pakistan’s southern Sindh province is the most afflicted, with 576,570 infections documented so far, followed by Pakistan’s eastern Punjab state, which has reported 505,690 cases.

(with inputs from IANS)