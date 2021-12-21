AAP to contest HP assembly polls, promises free power, water

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday announced to contest Himachal Pradesh assembly elections on all 68 seats and announced free power and water to the people of the state.

Talking to the media, AAP state chief Anup Kesri said the policies of the Delhi government were finding favour in the state with people coming forward to support the party in all 12 districts.

“As announced by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, AAP will contest assembly polls in the state that are scheduled to be held in 2022,” he said, adding the party will also field candidates in all wards of Shimla Municipal Corporation elections that will be held in May 2022.

He lashed at the BJP led state government for lathi-charge on its workers during a protest at Dharamshala and said the party workers were staging protests on price rise, unemployment, and old pension scheme but instead of hearing our grievances, they used force on a peaceful demonstration.

He stated that Himachal is the source of power and water yet it is the Delhi government that is providing it free of cost to consumers.

Kesri even promises to provide education and health facilities to the people of the state free of cost and stated that the party will soon constitute district bodies to garner public support ahead of assembly elections in Himachal.

Kesri accused the state government of corruption and loot of public resources and said the BJP is free to use force or even bullets but the party will continue to raise issues concerning the general public of the state.