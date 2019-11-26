At least nine people were killed late on Monday in two separate airstrikes conducted by the Afghan Air Force in Afghanistan’s eastern Laghman province.

The strikes were launched after Operations Command of the Afghan National Army Special Operations Corps (ANASOC) approved the sorties to be conducted on militants’ positions in Alishing and neighbouring Alingar districts, Xinhua quoted ANASOC as saying in the statement.

“The army’s special forces will spare no effort to intensify attacks against the militants’ key figures to eliminate them and kick them out of battle,” the statement read.

The Afghan government forces have been fighting the Taliban for almost two decades, with all the peace initiatives have failed so far. The ongoing instability has resulted in the rise of other terrorist groups across the country, including the ISIS.

Fighting rages across Afghanistan as Taliban militants have been attempting to take territory and consolidate their positions ahead of the winter in the mountainous country.

Last week, 14 Taliban militants, including a militants’ divisional commander have been killed in an airstrike carried out by Afghan Air Force in Afghanistan’s northern Kunduz province.

Earlier in the month, Afghan forces killed 16 Taliban militants and injured 19 others while evicting them from several villages in Dand-e-Ghori area in Baghlan province.