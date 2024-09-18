9 killed, hundreds injured in Lebanon walkie-talkie explosions

At least nine people were killed and over 300 others were injured after explosions in their walkie-talkie devices across Lebanon, according to the country’s Health Ministry.

The walkie-talkie explosions reportedly targeted members of Lebanon’s armed group Hezbollah.

The blasts, which occurred today, followed a series of similar incidents involving pagers that exploded on Tuesday, killing 12 people.

Multiple reports suggest that the explosions may have been part of a secret operation by Israeli intelligence agency Mossad targeting Hezbollah fighters.

However, Israel has not directly commented on the allegations. The Jewish country was also blamed for Tuesday’s pager blasts.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has said that a “new phase” of the war is beginning and that Israel’s focus has moved to the northern front.

“The center of gravity is moving north. We are diverting forces, resources, and energy toward the north,” Gallant told Israeli Air Force personnel, according to remarks published by his office.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will meet later this week to discuss the explosions in Hezbollah devices across Lebanon.

In other related news, the United Nations General Assembly has adopted a resolution demanding that Israel brings to an end its “unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory without delay and within the next 12 months.”

Israel has been fighting a war against Hamas in Gaza in response to the Palestinian militant organisation’s deadly attacks last year.