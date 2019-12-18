At least nine people were dead and one was missing on Wednesday after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake over the weekend shook the southern Philippines.

Aftershocks continued to rattle Mindanao island, including one of magnitude 5.3.

The latest count published by the National Emergency and Disaster Risk Reduction Council said 111 people were injured, Efe news reported.

The epicentre, at a 22.4-kilometre depth, was located in the province of Davao del Sur, about nine kilometres from the town of Padada, where the municipal market collapsed and caused three deaths.

More than 9,700 people were evacuated after Sunday’s tremor, which destroyed 74 homes and partially destroyed 125.

In addition, it caused damage to 41 public buildings, 128 schools and 19 health centres.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has so far registered more than 700 aftershocks, of which about 70 were noticeable.

In October, at least seven people were killed and more than thousands wounded after a massive 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit Mindanao island in the southern Phillipines.

Earthquakes are common in the Philippines, which is on the geologically active Pacific Ring of Fire.

This year, Philippines has been struck by several high-intensity earthquakes, with the most deadly tremor hitting Pampanga province in April, which killed 16 people and another in Batanes in July, which resulted in nine deaths.

The last major earthquake to hit the country took place in October 2013, when more than 220 people were killed in the central Philippines in a 7.1-magnitude tremor.

In July 1990, more than 220 people died in Luzon island in a temblor measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale, which was one of the most powerful ones to hit the country.