The Philippines has extended travel ban for all travellers from India until June 30. The ban also cover other countries like Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), presidential spokesman Harry Roque said.

President Rodrigo Duterte said that the travel restrictions were imposed to prevent the spread of highly infectious Delta COVID-19 variant.

The country had initially imposed a travel ban on India from April 29 as the country was battling the deadly COVID-19 second wave. It later widened the ban to include travellers from Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka from May 7.

The Philippines has sp far reported 1,322,053 confirmed Covid cases, with 22,845 deaths.

The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 176 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.80 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 176,195,220 and 3,808,883, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 33,473,180 and 599,928, respectively, according to the CSSE. In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 29,510,410 cases.