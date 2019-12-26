At least nine people were killed as typhoon Phanfone slammed the Philippines, bringing with it strong winds and heavy rain, according to the authorities on Thursday.

The Philippine Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) said the typhoon killed six people in Iloilo province, two in Capiz and one in Leyte, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Philippine National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said the typhoon has affected nearly 2,400 people in 38 villages in the central Philippines and northern Mindanao region.

The NDRRMC also reported that more than 100 domestic and international flights have been cancelled due to the typhoon.

Earlier on Thursday, Phanfone was headed to the South China Sea towards Vietnam.

On Wednesday, tens of thousands of people in the mostly Catholic nation had been forced to evacuate their homes, ruining Christmas celebrations.

Many others were not able to return to their families, with ferries and plane services suspended.

Among those killed Phanfone was a police officer who was electrocuted by a toppled electric post while patrolling.

The Philippines is one of the most disaster-prone countries in the world mainly due to its location in the Pacific Ring of Fire and Pacific typhoon belt.

Landslides and flash floods are common across the Philippines during the rainy season, especially when typhoon hits.