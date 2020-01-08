Iran state television on Wednesday said that at least 80 “American terrorists” were killed in a series of missile strikes launched by Tehran on bases housing US troops in Iraq.

State TV said that none of the missiles were intercepted adding that US helicopters and military equipment were “severely damaged” in the retaliatory attack over the killing of General Qasem Soleimani.

It further said citing a senior Revolutionary Guards source that Iran has 100 other targets in the region in its sight if Washington took any retaliatory measures.

The reference to US troops as ‘terrorists’ comes in the backdrop of Iran parliament passing a bill, designating all US forces as “terrorists” over the killing of top military commander General Soleimani.

In the early hours of Wednesday, Iran launched “tens of missiles” on the sprawling Ain al-Asad airbase, the largest of the Iraqi military compounds where foreign troops are based.

The Pentagon has also confirmed that Iran had fired more than a dozen missiles against Ain al-Asad and another installation hosting US and coalition forces near Arbil.

This was Iran’s most direct assault on America since the 1979 seizing of the US Embassy in Tehran.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump tweeted “all is well” while asserting that America has “the most powerful and well-equipped military anywhere in the world”.

“All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning, (sic)” Trump tweeted.

Tensions between the US and Iran escalated as General Qasem Soleimani was killed along with seven others after Trump ordered an airstrike that targeted their vehicle on the Baghdad International Airport road.

Following the killing of Soleimani at the orders of Trump, Iran had vowed “severe revenge” on the US.

US installations across Iraq had faced some 15 rocket attacks in recent months but none had been claimed. As a result, the US-led coalition and NATO announced they were temporarily suspending their operations in Iraq.