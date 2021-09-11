8 people dead, 5 injured in China gas explosion

An explosion and subsequent fire caused by the leakage of a liquefied gas cylinder killed eight people and injured five others on Saturday in a residential building in the city of Dalian in China’s Liaoning province, according to local authorities.

The accident took place around midnight in the city’s Pulandian district, reports Xinhua news agency.

Firefighters and local police immediately rushed to the scene.

The fire was put out at around 2.30 a.m.

The injured have been sent to local hospitals and are in stable condition.

The residents of the building have been evacuated.

An investigation into the accident’s cause is underway.