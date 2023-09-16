8 dead, 2 injured in a road accident in Pakistan’s Sadiqabad

As many as eight people died and two others suffered injuries in an accident in Sadiqabad, Pakistan, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The accident happened when a car and truck collided on Motorway M-5 in Sadiqabad.

Reportedly, the cause of the accident was the overspeeded car, according to ARY News.

As per the details, the collision occurred near Guddu Interchange where a car hit the truck. The eight people who lose their lives in the accident, included a bride, woman and children, reported ARY News.

Soon after the accident, the victims were shifted to Sheikh Zaid Hospital.

Earlier, in another road accident, at least four people were killed and ten others sustained injuries in Toba Tek Singh.

The accident occurred at Kamalia Road in Toba Tek Singh where a van hit a tractor-trolley, killing two people, and two of the women died on the spot, reported ARY News.

As soon as the incident was reported, rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital.

Whereas, the dead bodies were taken to Rural Health Centre Rajana.

In another incident, a van collided with a truck, killing seven people and injuring 15 others near Jharak in Thatta district of Pakistan.

Moreover, according to ARY News, people who died included two women, four men and a girl.