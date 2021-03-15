Odisha on Sunday reported 71 new cases of COVID 19. The fresh cases were reported from 20 districts during the past 24 hours.

Khordha district with 11 new cases topped the list .

Currently, Kendrapara and Malkangiri districts in the State have become COVID-free with no active cases.

Kendrapara district had accounted for a total caseload 9,155 with 9,126 patients recovering from the disease. The district’s case fatality rate stands at 28 with one infected patient dying of co-morbidity. The Malkangiri district located on the southernmost tip of Odisha reported a caseload of 5,246 with 5,218 recovering. 25 people died of COVID-19 while three patients succumbed to comorbidities, said officials.

Odisha currently has 652 active cases. The State’s recovery rate stands at 99.22%.

A total of 86,21,715 sample tests have been conducted in the state so far including 23,173 on Saturday. Odisha has reported a 3.92% positivity rate while 96.08% samples have tested negative for COVID-19.

Meanwhile a total of 3,48,309 people have been inoculated till Saturday evening. Around 84 per cent of health professionals and 98 per cent of frontline workers in the state have already received the second dose of vaccine, said a senior official of the health and family welfare department.