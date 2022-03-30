Over 7,000 Congo refugees cross into Uganda after intense fighting back home

Over 7,000 people from the eastern part of Congo have crossed into Uganda after intense fighting back home, authorities in Uganda’s border district of Kisoro said on Wednesday.

The Congolese are fleeing fighting that started on March 28 between Congolese troops and rebels, Kisoro Chief Administrative Officer Manasseh Rukundo said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

He called for an emergency response, saying the district is overwhelmed by the refugee influx.

Some schools have been closed to students to house the refugees, Rukundo said.

“There is pressure on Bunagana Health Center II for first aid, water and latrine usage. The available water in a single water tank at the health facility got used up. The pit latrines for the health centre and Bunagana market were filled up,” he said.

“There is also lack of food and non-food items. Most of the refugees are elderly, children and women, and others who are not physically okay and cannot walk easily,” Rukundo said in the statement.

The district authorities called for help to screen the newcomers for Ebola and Covid as well as provision of other first-aid services.

The Uganda military on Tuesday said troops are on standby at the Bunagana border point to prevent negative elements from crossing into the country.

Last month, at least 7,000 refugees crossed into Uganda following attacks by Allied Democratic Forces rebels in eastern Congo.