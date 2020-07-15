At least seven people, including two Afghan soldiers were killed, while 11 people from the two sides were wounded during pre-dawn clashes in northern Kunduz province, according to the local official on Wednesday.

District Chief Mahbubullah Sayyedi told media, “The clashes erupted after Taliban militants stormed joint Afghan army and police checkpoint in Qarghaz locality of Iamam Sahib district early Wednesday. Five security force members and six militants were wounded during the fighting”.

The area was secured after the deadly gunbattle and the wounded people were shifted to a hospital in provincial capital Kunduz city, the official added.

The northern Afghan provinces have been the scene of heavy clashes between Taliban and security forces for years.

On Sunday night, four civilians and five police officers and six militants were killed and eight people wounded after Taliban attacked Iamam Sahib district’s police station.

Last month, at least 17 soldiers were killed and several others wounded after Taliban militants attacked military camps in two Afghan northern provinces.

In July 2019, a senior PPS officer Gen. Abdul Ghaffar died days after being injured in a roadside mine explosion in Kabul’s Qala-e-Zaman Khan neighbourhood.