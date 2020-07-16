Seven security personnel were killed after a reconnaissance plane crashed in Turkey’s Van province, according to the Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu on Thursday.

Soylu, who has arrived at the accident site told media that the plane crashed on Mount Artos at an altitude of about 2,200 meters on late Wednesday, the media report said.

Investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash.

According to reports, the two pilots contacted the tower for the last time at 10.32 p.m. on Wednesday and then lost communications with the radar about 15 minutes later.

The remote Van province is located between Lake Van and the Iranian border.

In early February, two consecutive avalanches in the province’s mountainous Bahcesaray area that left at least 41 people dead.

In 2018, a Turkish jet with 11 people on board crashed in the suburban area of Iran’s western city of Shehr-e Kord.

Turkish security forces have been fighting Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants in southeast Turkey in a conflict which has killed more than 40,000 people.

