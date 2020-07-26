At least seven people were injured in a shooting incident in central California on Saturday, according to the authorities.

The California Highway Patrol said that its units were on a traffic stop near the area of 4400 Woodward Avenue in the city of Manteca when they heard several gunshots and then saw several people running, a media report said.

San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies responded to the shooting soon afterwards.

“There had apparently been a large party and someone had showed up and started shooting into the crowd,” the office said in a statement.

Two of the victims were in critical condition and five others treated and released. The investigation is still going on.

Earlier in the month, four people were injured in a shooting along a highway in Oakland, California.

Late June, at least two people were killed and four others injured after a gunman drove his vehicle into a Northern California Walmart distribution centre before opening fire on workers.

In February this year, one person was dead and five others injured in a southern California shooting on a bus headed from Los Angeles to the Bay Area.

Last year, in November, five members of a family, including three children, were dead in a shooting incident at a residence in Southern California.