At least seven Afghan security forces were killed in a Taliban attack in the southern province of Kandahar, according to the police chief Tadin Khan on Wednesday.

The clashes started in Takhta Pul district of the province after the Taliban militants attacked security checkpoints, killing seven security force members, Tolo news reported.

The security forces found “Pakistani ID cards on the Taliban terrorists who were killed in Afghanistan and Marouf,” police added.

On July 15, seven people, including two Afghan soldiers were killed, while 11 people from the two sides were wounded during pre-dawn clashes in northern Kunduz province.

The northern Afghan provinces have been the scene of heavy clashes between Taliban and security forces for years.

In May, at least 17 soldiers were dead and several others wounded after Taliban militants attacked military camps in two Afghan northern provinces.