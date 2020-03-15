A Taliban insider attack claimed the lives of seven policemen in the Afghanistan’s Kandahar province on Sunday, according to the authorities.

Provincial police spokesman Jamal Barikzai said, “The gruesome incident took place in Charshakhi area of Zhari district at around 2 a.m.”, the media report said.

Barikzai said the culprit on the Taliban payroll had escaped after committing the crime, and efforts were underway to nab him.

The Taliban was yet to comment on the incident.

On January 29, at least 13 soldiers were killed in an overnight Taliban attack in Afghanistan’s Kunduz province.

Earlier this year, at least eight soldiers were killed in a Taliban attack in Afganistan’s Balkh province.

Taliban militants, who ruled the country before being ousted in late 2001, renewed armed insurgency, killing government troops as well as civilians.

Last month, two US service members were killed in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan.

In October 2017, one US service member was killed and six US soldiers were injured after the coalition’s helicopter crashed in Logar.

There are still 13,000 US troops in Afghanistan, most of them involved in a mission to train, advise and assist Afghan security forces in their fight against the Taliban and the ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan.

Peace talks between the United States and the Taliban stalled in early September after the US ended discussions following the death of an American soldier in a bombing in Kabul.

(With inputs from agency)