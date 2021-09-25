6 terrorists killed in Pak military operation

Six terrorists, including two commanders, were killed during a military operation in Pakistan’s Balochistan province, an army statement said.

The security forces conducted the operation on Friday by acting on an intelligence tip-off regarding the presence of the terrorists in the area, Xinhua news agency quoted the army’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations as saying in the statement.

During the operation, the troops cordoned off a hideout of the militants who opened fire in retaliation to flee from the hideout.

During intense exchange of fire, six terrorists including two commanders were killed and a large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the area, the statement added.