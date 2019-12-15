An earthquake measuring 6.9 on the Richter scale jolted the island of Mindanao in southern Philippines on Sunday.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which struck in the noon of the day, hit 6 km northwest of Padada town, Davao del Sur province, with a depth of 30 km, Xinhua news agency reported.

The quake, which was tectonic in origin, will trigger aftershocks and damage, it added.

There was no immediate reports of damages or casualties.

In October, at least seven people were killed and more than thousands wounded after a massive 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit Mindanao island in the southern Phillipines.

Earthquakes are common in the Philippines, which is on the geologically active Pacific Ring of Fire.

This year, Philippines has been struck by several high-intensity earthquakes, with the most deadly tremor hitting Pampanga province in April, which killed 16 people and another in Batanes in July, which resulted in nine deaths.

The last major earthquake to hit the country took place in October 2013, when more than 220 people were killed in the central Philippines in a 7.1-magnitude tremor.

In July 1990, more than 220 people died in Luzon island in a temblor measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale, which was one of the most powerful ones to hit the country.