An earthquake measuring 6.9 on the Richter scale jolted Indonesia’s East Nusa Tenggara province on Friday, the meteorology and geophysics agency said,

No tsunami warning has been issued, it added.

The quake struck with the epicenter at 171 km northeast Larantuka sub-district of Flores district in the province and the depth of 670 km under sea bed, according to a media report.

There were no reports of damages or injuries so far.

Earlier this week, an earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale rocked Indonesia’s western Bengkulu province.

In 2018, a 7.5-magnitude quake and a subsequent tsunami in Palu on Sulawesi island left more than 4,300 people dead or missing.

In 2004, a devastating 9.1-magnitude earthquake jolted the coast of Sumatra and triggered a tsunami that killed 220,000 throughout the region, including around 170,000 in Indonesia.

Indonesia is frequently hit by earthquakes as it sits on a vulnerable quake-impacted zone called “the Pacific Ring of Fire”.