An earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale jolted Maguindanao province in southern Philippines on Sunday, according to the authorities.

The Philippine Institute of Seismology and Volcanology (Phivolcs) said the quake, which struck at 1.08 a.m., hit at a depth of 543 km, about 13 km southeast of Cotabato City.

The quake was also felt in the towns of Alabel, Kiamba and Malungon in Sarangani province, Tupi in South Cotabato province, General Santos City and Koronadal City, Phivolcs said.

Late last year, an earthquake measuring 6.9 on the Richter scale jolted the island of Mindanao in southern Philippines.

Seven people were killed and more than thousands wounded after a massive 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit Mindanao island in the southern Phillipines in October 2019.

The last major earthquake to hit the country took place in October 2013, when more than 220 people were killed in the central Philippines in a 7.1-magnitude tremor.

In July 1990, more than 220 people died in Luzon island in a temblor measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale, which was one of the most powerful ones to hit the country.

The Philippines has frequent seismic activity due to its location along the Pacific “Ring of Fire”.