An earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale struck off the coast of the Amamioshima Island in Japan’s Kagoshima prefecture on Sunday, according to the authorities.

No tsunami warning has been issued.

The quake occurred with its epicentre at a latitude of 28.8 degrees north and a longitude of 128.3 degrees east, and at a depth of 160 km.

The tremor felt in some parts of Kagoshima on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.

No injuries or damages have been reported yet.

Last month, an earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale struck off Japan’s Fukushima prefecture.

Earlier this year, a 5.9 magnitude earthquake jolted the east coast of Japan’s Chiba Prefecture.

Last year, in June, at least 16 people were injured after a strong 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit Japan, that issued a tsunami advisory later.

In 2018, a 5.6-magnitude earthquake rocked western Japan that left five people injured and damaged buildings and roads.

Japan sits on the so-called Pacific “Ring of Fire” where a large proportion of the worlds earthquakes and volcanic eruptions are recorded.

A devastating magnitude 9.0 quake — which struck under the Pacific Ocean on March 11, 2011 — and a resulting tsunami caused widespread damage and claimed the lives of thousands of people.