Five members of the Canadian Armed Forces, who were serving in nursing homes in Quebec and Ontario, have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Defence Ministry.

Out of the five members, four were serving in Quebec and one in Ontario.

During a press briefing on Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed the five cases but did not provide details.

At the conference, Trudeau announced that his government’s wage subsidy program for employees in businesses hit hard by COVID-19 will last until the end of August.

Almost 1,700 military members are reportedly working in 25 nursing homes in Quebec and five in Ontario after many of the regular staff were infected by the COVID-19.

They are reportedly responsible for cleaning, serving food and assisting with seniors’ basic needs.

The country’s nursing homes have been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deaths in nursing homes account for more than 80 per cent of the nation’s coronavirus fatalities, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Canada reported fewer than 100 new deaths on Friday, bringing its national coronavirus death toll to 5,562.

The number of COVID-19 cases went up by just over 1,100 new cases, totalling 74,602, with more than 36,000 recoveries.