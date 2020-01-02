A 5.8 magnitude earthquake measuring hit Iran’s Khorasan Razavi province on Thursday, according to the Iranian Seismological Centre.

The epicentre of the quake was at the depth of 8 km, 34.030 north latitude and 60.325 east longitude, 300 km to the south of Iran’s sacred Mashhad city, Xinhua news agency reports.

No casualties or damages have been reported.

Last month, a 5.1 magnitude earthquake jolted Iran, there were no reports of injuries though.

Earlier in November, the quake struck in Iran that left five people dead and hundreds were injured.

It was believed that many of the injuries occurred in the panicked aftermath of the quake as people fled their homes.

Iran is on major seismic faults and experiences one earthquake a day on average.

In 2003, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake flattened the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people.

A magnitude 7.0 earthquake that struck western Iran in 2017 killed more than 600 people and injured more than 9,000.