A 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Iran’s Khorasan-e Razavi province near the border with Afghanistan on Wednesday, with no immediate report of casualties or damage.

The tremor hit the town of Sangan, in Khaf county, at a shallow depth of 8 km at 7.59 am, Press TV reported.

Hojjatali Shayanfar, director general of the provincial emergency department, said: “We have not received any reports of casualties, but a large area has been affected, which our survey teams are investigating.”

However, there has been damage to livestock storage units because the quake-hit area is home to the nomadic population, he added.

Last month, a 5.1 magnitude earthquake jolted Iran, there were no reports of injuries though.

Earlier in November, the quake struck in Iran that left five people dead and hundreds were injured.

It was believed that many of the injuries occurred in the panicked aftermath of the quake as people fled their homes.

Iran is on major seismic faults and experiences one earthquake a day on average.

In 2003, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake flattened the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people.

A magnitude 7.0 earthquake that struck western Iran in 2017 killed more than 600 people and injured more than 9,000.