5.3-magnitude quake strikes off Fukushima in Japan, no tsunami warning issued

An earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale struck off Japan’s Fukushima prefecture on Tuesday, according to the weather agency.

Japan Meteorological Agency said that the temblor was centred offshore, with its epicentre at a latitude of 37.5 degrees north and a longitude of 141.5 degrees east, and at depth of 50 km, according to the media report.

No tsunami warning has been issued so far, the weather agency added.

There have been no immediate reports of major damage or injuries as a result of the quake.

Earlier this year, a 5.9 magnitude earthquake jolted the east coast of Japan’s Chiba Prefecture.