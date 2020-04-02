At least four women were killed and one other wounded after a fire broke out in an apartment building in the Bronx, New York, according to the police on Tuesday.

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) said, “The fire erupted in the sixth floor of an apartment and four women from two nearby apartments of the same building were taken to BronxCare Health System, where they were pronounced dead.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, NYPD added.

Police did not reveal the identity of the deceased.

The injured was immediately taken to the hospital, according to the reports.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio took to Twitter and said about the fire before the news on deaths came out.

