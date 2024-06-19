4 killed as 5.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Iran

At least four people were killed and more than 120 others injured in a magnitude-5.0 earthquake that jolted Kashmar County in the northeastern Iranian province of Khorasan Razavi, the media reported.

Out of those injured, 35 were hospitalised while the rest were discharged after receiving treatment, the official news agency IRNA quoted Kashmar Governor Hojjatollah Shariatmadari as saying on Tuesday.

He noted that two of the victims died after they were hit by falling debris from building facades, while the other two died when a building near the epicentre in Zendehjan village collapsed, Xinhua news agency reported.

Shariatmadari said all the service and rescue and relief organisations in the province were on alert.

The quake, which occurred at 13:24 local time at a depth of 6 km, damaged several buildings and cars, according to Shariatmadari.

Ali Moniri, managing director of Khorasan Razavi’s Red Crescent Society, told the IRNA that two households were trapped under rubble in Zendehjan, adding the society’s rescuers were pulling the individuals from the rubble.

Moniri said casualties and damages in the county were being assessed.

According to the IRNA, Kashmar County, located 230 km southwest of the provincial capital Mashhad, has a population of 163,000.