At least four people were injured in a shooting along a highway in Oakland, California, according to the police

The shooting took place at around 3.30 pm on Wednesday at the Interstate 580 and four occupants in a vehicle were injured.

“The Oakland Police Department is assisting CHP (California Highway Patrol) with a shooting that occurred on E/B 580 Freeway in the area of 106 Ave.

Taking to Twitter, the Oakland Police Department said, “At this time 4 victims have been reported injured. Traffic stopped, please use alternate routes”.

The victims were taken to local hospitals for medical treatment, and all remain in stable condition, according to the CHP.

Investigation is still underway to determine the cause of the shooting.

On June 28, at least two people were killed and four others injured after a gunman drove his vehicle into a Northern California Walmart distribution centre before opening fire on workers.

In February this year, one person was dead and five others injured in a southern California shooting on a bus headed from Los Angeles to the Bay Area.

Last year, in November, five members of a family, including three children, were dead in a shooting incident at a residence in Southern California.

At least four people were killed and several others injured after a shooter opened fire at a major food festival in California in the same year.

(With inputs from agency)