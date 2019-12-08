At least four people were killed and several others injured on Saturday in a shooting near the National Palace or Mexico’s presidential residence, according to authorities.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador moved into the centuries-old palace as he took office last year and turned the former presidential residence into a museum at part of his government’s austere measures, was not in at the time of the shooting on Saturday, Efe news reported.

Mexico police received a radio alert about the shooting in a small residential building on a narrow street which leads to one of the entrances of the palace.

After two people in the building reproached him, the man withdrew a pistol and opened fire. When police arrived, they found four people with gunshot wounds lying in the building’s courtyard, and shot at the gunman.

More than 100 police officers rapidly arrived and cordoned off the street, according to television images.

Three more people were wounded. One of them succumbed to his injuries as the wounded were being taken to hospital.

The leftist also turned the luxurious Los Pinos presidential residence into a cultural center and moved into the centuries-old National Palace amid the bustle of Mexico City’s historic center.

Earlier in the month, a shootout in Mexico near the US border among suspected drug traffickers and police left at least 21 dead, including four officers.

