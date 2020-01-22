At least 36 civilians were killed by militants during an attack on Monday in villages in northern Burkina Faso, according to the government on Tuesday.

Communications minister Remis Fulgance Dandjinou said, “The Burkina government has learned with consternation and anger of the death of 36 Burkinade in Sanmatenga province, after a terrorist attack”.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

President Roch Marc Kabore declared two days of national mourning as of Wednesday.

Last December, a state of emergency was declared in several northern regions of the country, giving security forces extra powers to search homes and restrict freedom of movement.

On December 25, at least 35 civilians, most of them women were killed after Jihadists attacked a town in northern Burkina Faso.

In the same month, at least 37 people were killed and several injured after gunmen ambushed a convoy transporting workers of Canadian gold miner Semafo in eastern Burkina Faso.

Semafo, which operates two mines in Burkina Faso, was hit by two deadly attacks.

Burkina Faso is an impoverished and politically fragile country in the Sahel, and its security forces are badly equipped, poorly trained and underfunded.

A number of Islamic extremist groups are known to operate in Burkina Faso, and jihadist attacks are frequent in the area.

