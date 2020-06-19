At least two Pakistan Rangers officials and a civilian were killed and three others injured in a blast in Sindh province on Friday, according to the police.

Senior Superintendent of Police Farrukh Lunjar said that the blast took place in the city of Ghotki near a Rangers van that was parked in a market, Dawn news reported.

The motive of the attack is still not clear.

On June 13, one person was killed and dozens injured in a bomb blast in Pakistan’s a busy market area in garrison city of Rawalpindi.

Earlier this year, at least 16 people were killed and many injured after a bomb blast occured at a Counter Terror Department during evening prayers in southwestern Pakistan.

In May, last year, a powerful remote-controlled bomb blast near a mosque in Pakistan’s Balochistan province left four policemen dead and injured 11 others, the second major attack to rock the restive region.