At least three people were dead and several others injured after a passenger train derailed in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, according to a media report.

The derailment involving the 06:38 ScotRail service from Aberdeen to Glasgow Queen Street took place on Wednesday, the BBC reported.

According to ScotRail, the train hit a landslide after heavy rain and thunderstorms which caused flooding and travel disruption across Scotland.

About 30 emergency service vehicles were called to the scene after a major incident was declared.

Six people were taken to hospital but their injuries are not believed to be serious.

Following the crash, the Queen expressed her condolence to the victims, saying “it was with great sadness that I heard of the train derailment”.

“My deepest condolences are with the loved ones of those who lost their lives in this tragic incident,” Nicola Sturgeon, first minister of Scotland’s semi-autonomous government said.

British Transport Police said in a statement that “despite the best efforts of paramedics,” the three people were pronounced dead at the scene. It added that the driver of the train was believed to have been among those killed.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the BBC the crash was especially shocking because “these accidents on the railways are thankfully so rare”.

Stonehaven and the surrounding area had been hit by floods in recent days, and some reports suggested a landslide may have played a part in the derailment, although that was not confirmed by authorities.

(With inputs from agency)