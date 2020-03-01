26 Syrian troops killed in Turkish strikes in Idlib

Turkish forces renewed drone attacks on Syrian forces’ positions in the northwestern province of Idlib that left 26 Syrian soldiers dead on Saturday, according to a war monitor.

The Turkish drones targeted the Syrian government forces and vehicles in Idlib a day after 48 Syrian soldiers were killed by similar attacks in the province.

On Thursday, the escalation in the Turkish attacks on Syrian forces come after an attack that killed 34 Turkish soldiers which was blamed on the Syrian government forces.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the Turkish drones also destroyed 18 Syrian vehicles.

The Turkey-backed rebels have captured 14 villages and towns over the past four days, including the strategic city of Saraqeb.

The rebels captured Saraqeb from the Syrian forces, which launched a counter-offensive to retrieve the city without succeeding so far.

Last week, Turkey blamed the Syrian regime for the deaths of two of its soldiers in the rebel stronghold of Idlib, as tensions also escalated with Moscow which accused Ankara of “supporting terrorists”.