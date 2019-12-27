At least 21 Taliban militants were killed in an airstrike that was conducted by the Afghan Air Force in Laghman province, according to the Defence Ministry on Friday.

“A total of 21 Taliban fighters including Zain-Alabidin, the shadow governor of Laghman, were killed in an airstrike conducted by Afghan National Army (ANA) in Alishing district overnight,” the Ministry said in a statement.

“Zain-Alabadin was a notorious terrorist who was behind terror attacks in Laghman and neighbouring Nangarhar province,” the statement added.

The Taliban is yet to comment on the development.

Last month, at least nine Taliban militants were killed in two separate airstrikes conducted by the Afghan Air Force in Afghanistan’s eastern Laghman province.

In a separate incident in the same month,14 Taliban militants, including a militants’ divisional commander have been killed in an airstrike carried out by Afghan Air Force in Afghanistan’s northern Kunduz province.

Earlier in the month, Afghan forces killed 16 Taliban militants and injured 19 others while evicting them from several villages in Dand-e-Ghori area in Baghlan province.