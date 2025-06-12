2 victims of forcible disappearances executed by Pak army: Baloch human rights body

Baloch National Movement’s Human Rights body Paank on Thursday strongly condemned the extrajudicial killings of two more victims of enforced disappearances by the Pakistani army in Mashkai of Balochistan’s Awaran district.

“Pakistani forces extrajudicially killed Ali Muhammad and Nizar, both previously subjected to enforced disappearance, in Mashkai Cantonment, and shifted their bodies to Mashkai Hospital. Ali Muhammad, son of Hakeem, was abducted during a military raid in Mashkai Khandri on February 1, 2025, and tortured in custody. On June 11, he was executed and his body dumped at the hospital,” read a statement issued by the rights body.

The human rights body said that Nizar “forcibly disappeared” on December 23, 2024, from Mashkai Mazarabad and was killed on June 11 at the same cantonment. Meanwhile, his brother Guldad remains missing.

Condemning the killings, Paank stated that these incidents highlight a continued pattern of enforced disappearances followed by extrajudicial executions in Balochistan.

The rights body termed the killings “a blatant violation of international human rights laws and urged international bodies to investigate and hold the perpetrators accountable.”

On the other hand, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) called out on the harassment of their leaders in Baloch prison and demanded the Pakistani authorities stop the abuses immediately.

BYC revealed that the recently appointed jail superintendent of Hada Jail Quetta, Syed Hamidullah Pechi, is continuously harassing its leaders.

“Jail superintendent Syed Hamidullah Pechi is not only denying the legal and human rights of political prisoners but is also adopting an authoritarian and abusive approach, subjecting BYC leaders to various forms of mental and physical torture and is also continuously harassing the families of our leaders, making them wait unnecessarily for three hours outside the jail to meet their loved ones,” read a statement issued by the BYC.

The BYC stated that its leaders, Bebigar Baloch and Shahji Baloch, have been locked up in separate cells where they are deprived of medical treatment, meeting with their families, and other basic rights.

“When they raised their voices against these atrocities, Superintendent Syed Hamidullah Pechi was extremely rude to them and even attempted physical violence,” it further added.

Raising concerns, the human rights organisation highlighted that Bebigar Baloch is physically disabled and needs constant medical facilities and check-ups, but the jail administration is flatly refusing to provide these facilities.

“Similarly, BYC’s main organiser, Mahrang Baloch, and her fellow inmates, Bebo Baloch and Gulzadi Baloch, are also being continuously harassed. The superintendent has further tightened the restrictions on these women leaders, and when they raised their voices for their basic rights, they were threatened and harassed in various ways,” the BYC stated.

The BYC warned the prison administration and superintendent to immediately stop the harassment of its leaders and restore their legal, human, and medical rights, stating that it will not remain silent against this oppression under any circumstances.