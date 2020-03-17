The Iraqi military said on Tuesday that two rockets hit a military base housing international coalition forces near Baghdad.

On Monday evening, the rockets struck the Bismayah Camp, the media office affiliated with the Iraqi Joint Operations Command (JOC) said, without giving further details.

According to the statement, the rockets were launched from an area near al-Nahrawan Brick Factory southeast of Baghdad.

The camp is the second-largest military base for training the Iraqi army after the al-Taji Camp.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

Last week, an American soldier and a British soldier, as well as one US contractor, were killed after rockets hit an Iraqi military base north of Baghdad.

It was the deadliest attack on an installation hosting foreign troops in several years and comes after a spate of rocket attacks targeting US troops across Iraq as well as the US embassy in Baghdad.

Earlier this year, the attack at the Baghdad International Airport also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF).

The Iranian attack came after a US drone attacked on January 3 a convoy at Baghdad International Airport that killed Qassem Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy chief of Iraq’s paramilitary Hashd Shaabi forces.

More than 5,000 US troops have been deployed in Iraq to support the Iraqi forces in the battles against Islamic State militants.