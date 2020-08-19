At least two people were killed and two others injured in twin bomb blasts in the Afghan capital on Wednesday, according to the police.

Police spokesman Ferdaus Faramarz said that the first blast took place after a magnetic bomb placed in a police vehicle went off in the early hours of the day.

In the second blast which targeted a car of education ministry in Police District 5 happened at 08:07 am (local time), killing one personnel of the ministry and injuring another, the official told Xinhua without providing more details.

On August 11, at least one person was killed and two others were injured in a magnetic mine blast targeting a vehicle in Kabul.

Earlier in June, a well-known imam and a worshipper were killed and two others injured in a prayer-time bombing at a popular mosque in Kabul’s fortified Green Zone.

In May, dozens were killed and many injured in an explosion that took place near a hospital in Kabul.

In July 2019, a senior PPS officer Gen. Abdul Ghaffar died days after being injured in a roadside mine explosion in Kabul’s Qala-e-Zaman Khan neighbourhood.